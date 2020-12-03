“I don’t think that we would be at this reckoning that we are right now if the world wasn’t on pause [due to the pandemic],” Regina King told PEOPLE in her cover story. “We’re more sensitive to everything around us. And I have to believe that however far down the line we’ll be on the other side of this, we will be forced to consider other people’s differences.”

As for George Clooney, he’s already received some Oscar buzz for his upcoming film The Midnight Sky, but more importantly, he’s been in the spotlight for his advocacy work. The actor donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative in wake of George Floyd’s death and $1 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in Italy, London, and Los Angeles.

In his cover story, the 59-year-old talked about life with 3-year-old twins, admitting that the pandemic didn’t affect their family dynamic that much, because he was already prioritizing them over his work life.

“I haven’t been working as much as I had before we had the kids, so I had every intention of focusing on them [anyway], putting them to bed at night and stuff, so we didn’t need to be forced into that by a pandemic,” he told PEOPLE, acknowledging he did get off easy being in quarantine with such young kids. “I’m lucky because our kids are 3, so I don’t have to homeschool trigonometry. I can survive with just spending time with them.”