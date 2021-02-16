Bossip Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child together.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the good news to Variety on Monday.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the spokesperson told the publication. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Along with the announcement, Markle and Prince Harry also shared a new black-and-white photo, shot by their longtime friend Misan Harriman. The picture features a pregnant Meghan holding onto her growing bump as she lay in the grass and looks up at her husband, with both of them looking completely overjoyed.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” Harriman wrote. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

Following their split from the royal family back in March of last year, Markle and Prince Harry now both reside in sunny Los Angeles, raising their family in privacy. Back in September, the couple inked a major multi-year deal with Netflix that will allow them to create documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows, and even a children’s series.

In December of that year, the busy pair released their Archwell Audio Podcast that gives listeners in-depth stories of different voices and perspectives that they might not have considered or heard before.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. The news of her pregnancy comes just a few months after Markle wrote an op-ed for the New York Times, revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage a few months earlier. She described the experience as “carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few.”

Congratulations to the happy couple on baby number two!