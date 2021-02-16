Bossip Video

Machine Gun Kelly made an interesting proclamation of love for his boo, Megan Fox, this Valentine’s Day.

Over the weekend, Fox and MGK celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, with both parties posting about how much they love one another for the whole world to see. In his social media post, the “Bloody Valentine” singer revealed an interesting way he’s devoted to his girlfriend: by wearing a necklace that has Megan’s blood in it.

“I wear your blood around my neck,” Kelly wrote alongside a series of photos and clips of the two of them together. One of the pictures shows the necklace in question, which has a tiny speck of blood between two pieces of glass. The singer even tagged the location of the post as “My Bloody Valentine,” in reference to both the questionable necklace and his song of the same name.

Fox also posted about her love for MGK, writing a poem of sorts underneath a series of photos and clips showcasing their personal life.

“There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy,” she wrote. “Magical and haunted kinetic and tortured ethereal and dangerous cosmic lawless eternal creative genius the journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him happy valentine’s day rehab barbie ❤️”

Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirmed their relationship last year, they have been absolutely inseparable. This necklace is just the latest step for the couple, with Fox describing their connection as one of “mythic proportions.”

Some fans of the gushy couple commented on social media that Kelly’s odd Valentine’s Day gesture is similar to that of what Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie did while they were famously married from 2000-2003. The couple wore matching pendants with drops of each other’s blood inside.

Weird or Nah?

Whatever the case, Megan and Kelly seem to be absolutely head over heels for each other. The pair went public about their relationship in July of 2020 when they met while on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.