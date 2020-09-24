Lovey Dovey: Machine Gun Kelly ‘Didn’t Know What Love Was’ Until He Met Megan Fox

It seems like Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship with Megan Fox is moving fast, but there’s good reason for that.

The rapper stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, where he opened up about the intense connection that led to his whirlwind romance with the actress.

“I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,” Kelly revealed. “That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’ It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

When Stern asked Kelly if it was love at first sight, he replied, “Yeah” without hesitation.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. The rapper confessed that, on set, he would be “waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day … to catch one glimpse of eye contact” with his now-girlfriend.

“She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer,” he said. “And I would just sit there and hope.”

With so many positives about their union, Kelly did admit that the one downside to their relationship was the heightened media attention, which is something he’s not exactly used to.

“My house isn’t gated, you know? So that’s the one problem,” he explained. “Everyone knows where my house is, so it’s like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day.”

Luckily for Kelly, Fox is just as smitten.

During an appearance on the Give Them Lala…. And Randall podcast back in July, she gushed about her new love.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she said. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Kelly also dished about his on-going feud with Eminem and why the two haven’t come to a resolution yet. You can watch a snippet of the interview down below: