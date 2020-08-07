Petty Poster: Brian Austin Green Mocks Megan Fox’s Lovey Dovey Machine Gun Kelly Caption

Brian Austin Green clearly feels some typa way about his estranged wife’s new relationship.

Earlier this year, Megan Fox filed for divorce from Green after nearly 10 years of marriage. Very shortly after, she started to appear in public with Machine Gun Kelly, confirming their relationship via PDA before later speaking on their union and non-stop gushing over one another.

Fresh off her role starring in the new video for MGK’s song “Bloody Valentine,” Fox posted a photo of herself in a towel alongside a shirtless MGK on Wednesday. “Achingly beautiful boy,” she wrote in her caption. “My heart is yours.”

After Megan posted her photo, it wasn’t long after that her estranged husband decided to chime in with a post of his own, seemingly throwing some shade at Fox’s new relationship.

“Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours,” he wrote in the caption, copying her text almost exactly. The only difference? Brian posted a slideshow with photos of his kids with Fox, sending a message about who’s really important in his life.

Green clearly isn’t too happy with his estranged wife’s new boo, but who can really blame him for mourning a 15 year relationship?

Megan still seems to be unbothered by her ex’s petty tactics. Just yesterday, the pair posted up a cute flick to the gram alongside one another, playfully singing lyrics to MGK’s new song “Concert For Aliens.”

What do YOU think? Is Megan’s baby daddy in his feelings?