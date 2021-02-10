Bossip Video

UPDATED: 12:20 P.M. ET, Feb 10, 2021 —

Shia LaBeouf and his former talent agency, CAA, have parted ways, according to reports from Variety. The outlet also states that the actor has entered inpatient care and has been there for more than a month now.

This latest news about LaBeouf comes on the heels of his abuse lawsuit, which was filed against the actor by his ex-girlfriend, FKA twigs. Stylist Karolyn Pho, who also previously dated him, also accused the actor of abuse in the lawsuit.

In their report, Variety clarified that LaBeouf was not fired by CAA, citing two people who are close to the situation. “The actor made the decision to take a break from acting, so that he could solely focus on his recovery and get the help he has admitted he needs,” the publication writes. The talent agency has not been working for LaBeouf for weeks now.