UPDATED: 12:20 P.M. ET, Feb 10, 2021 —
Shia LaBeouf and his former talent agency, CAA, have parted ways, according to reports from Variety. The outlet also states that the actor has entered inpatient care and has been there for more than a month now.
Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty
This latest news about LaBeouf comes on the heels of his abuse lawsuit, which was filed against the actor by his ex-girlfriend, FKA twigs. Stylist Karolyn Pho, who also previously dated him, also accused the actor of abuse in the lawsuit.
In their report, Variety clarified that LaBeouf was not fired by CAA, citing two people who are close to the situation. “The actor made the decision to take a break from acting, so that he could solely focus on his recovery and get the help he has admitted he needs,” the publication writes. The talent agency has not been working for LaBeouf for weeks now.
“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf said in response to the abuse allegations, according to the New York Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations.”
He continued, “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”
The lawsuit details some horrific allegations from both Karolyn and Twigs who stated that the Transformers star on one occasion towered over her as she woke up out of her sleep and violently squeezed her arms and choked her. The “Cellophane” singer also revealed in the lawsuit that LaBeouf had become violent and attacked her as they were driving. The 34-year-old actor allegedly pulled over to a nearby gas station where he proceeded to strangle her.
Sources say Shia has been receiving treatment for almost 5 weeks now although it’s unclear as to what type of treatment he is received while in rehab. LaBeouf has struggled in the past with alcoholism and aggression, which he has cited as a result of his PTSD. Shia has spoken openly in the past about his parents splitting when he was five and how growing up with an alcoholic father contributed to his condition.
LaBeouf grew popular in the acting world first as a child star on Disney’s “Even Stevens” and further catapulted into fame with his role in the “Transformers” franchise.
