Bossip Video

Shia LaBeouf and his legal team have filed an official response to FKA twigs’ lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, which was first reported by the New York Times in December, twigs accused the actor of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during their relationship.

According to reports from E!, the official response filed by LaBeouf and his lawyers this month states that the actor denies “each and every” allegation made in the lawsuit. Not only that, the filing also states twigs “has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [LaBeouf’s] actions.” According to Thursday’s report, the legal team “does not believe” FKA twigs is entitled to any relief or damages.

Now, LaBeouf and his team are asking the judge to dismiss these claims, also wanting twigs to pay his legal costs. They go on to claim that “none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual.”

Just a few days ago, Variety reported that LaBeouf is currently receiving inpatient care and has been for five weeks. While the nature of the treatment has not been clarified, he also parted ways with CAA, though the report noted he “has not” been fired, but is taking a break.