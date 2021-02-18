Bossip Video

The man involved in the hit-and-run that took the life of Nicki Minaj’s father has been identified.

As previously reported New York’s Nassau County Police Department confirmed that Robert Maraj was struck in a hit-and-run accident while walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue Friday evening around 6 PM ET in Mineola, Long Island.

After a driver hit the father of the superstar rapper, they fled the scene with witnesses unable to get a “meaningful description” of the car. Robert Maraj later died at a local hospital.

Now it seems the hit-and-run driver has had a change of heart.

70-year-old Charles Polevich turned himself in and has been charged and arraigned on two felonies, leaving the scene of an incident involving the death of a person and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence, reports TMZ. The elderly man is accused of hitting Maraj with his 1992 Volvo and was apparently well aware that he struck the man with his car.

Police sources say that following the collision, Polevich “exited his vehicle stood over the victim asked him if ‘he was ok,’” walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.”



CBS New York adds that Polevich tried to evade arrest by “avoiding intersections” and then concealed the damaged car in a detached garage.

“Secreted it in the garage, covered it up, did things to alter us being able to discover that car,” Det. Lt. John Fitzpatrick said about the attempts to cover up the accident.

Polevich’s attorney, Michael Scotto, described it as a tragic accident, adding their thoughts are with the Minaj family, reports CBS who also noted that if Polevich hadn’t fled the scene he might not have been charged.

He was ordered to turn over his passport and was released on $250,000 bond. His license has also been suspended and he’s been ordered not to leave the state.

Such sad and tragic news, we hope this at least brings Nicki Minaj and her family some peace.