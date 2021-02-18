Bossip Video

We’re all blessed to be alive during this era of tennis.

We still can’t believe what we watched yesterday. Serena Williams the GOAT taking on up-and-coming GOAT Naomi Osaka for a chance to take home the top prize at the Australian Open. These two ladies are not only the epitome of Black excellence but also the epitome of grace and firey competitiveness that we just can’t get enough of.

Osaka defeated Serena 6-3, 6-4 marking the second time that she has brought Williams’ tournament hopes to a close after defeating her in the equally as wild 2018 US Open final. An ESPN report details Osaka’s reverence for Serena via her post-match comments:

“I don’t know if there’s any little kids out here today, but I was a little kid watching her play,” Osaka, 23, said about Williams, 39, “and just to be on the court playing against her, for me, is a dream.” https://twitter.com/AustralianOpen/status/1362262976963764226

Shortly after her moving speech, Osaka hopped on Twitter to celebrate the big win with fans.

“See you in the finals #ausopen”, she wrote.

The uber-competitive Williams however was particularly hard on herself after taking the lead then making a number of unforced errors, 24, the doubled the amount of winning shots she made, 12.

“I could have won. I could have been up 5-love,” said Williams, who instead took a 2-0 lead at the outset before dropping the next five games. “I just made so many errors.” https://youtu.be/rA7QNJOsY_A

Naomi will now face American player Jennifer Brady for the championship on Saturday, and if Osaka wins, she would lock in her fourth Grand Slam title.

We’ll DEFINITELY be tuned in. Will you?