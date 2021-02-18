Bossip Video

Poor thing.

Lanisha Cole and Nick Cannon are no longer in a relationship it seems. The “Frontin'” model shared a cryptic message to her IG stories after wiping away photos of the actor and television host from her social media page.

In the cryptic message, Lanisha hinted that she was over being down with Nick’s clique of ladies.

“No person or situation is worth compromising my peace over.”

Lanisha and Nick’s relationship rekindled recently after being seen with each other years back. Last year in January, Lanisha showed her public adornment for Nick for the first time, getting a tattoo in his honor. Lanisha actually has “King Cannon” tattooed on her body.

Over the weekend, things seemed to spiral after spending Valentine’s day with her “King.” Lanisha boasted about Nick splurging on balloons and expensive photography equipment as a gift to her, sharing sweet images from the night together. Hours later he was also seemingly sending gifts to two other ladies, Brittany Bell, who is the mother to his son Golden and newborn baby Powerful Cannon, as well as Abby De La Rosa — a woman now rumored to be pregnant with twins by the famed TV host.

Lanisha initially made a statement, claiming to not be bothered about rumors of Nick having several girlfriends, taking a shot at the folks commenting on their V-day arrangement. The slick message was reposted below by ItsOnsite before it was deleted.

“What’s funny is how the people who comment on my relationship are the ones actually getting cheated on as I type this.” — YIIIKES!

In related news, Abby De La Rosa is almost ready for her twins to arrive. The expectant mother shared images from behind the scenes of her maternity shoot, where she wore a necklace featuring Nick’s “Ncredible” logo.

Are you surprised by Lanisha calling things off with Nick?