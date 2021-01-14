Bossip Video

Nick Cannon moves on fast.

Nick Cannon having a constant rotation of Millenial baddies is not a shocker to anyone by now. He’s said on record that he is not a fan of monogamous relationships, but he does like to play where he’s comfortable. It looks like the “Masked Singer” host is now back canoodling with a woman from his past, Lanisha Cole.

Lanisha Cole and Cannon go way back and we’ve first seen them together a few years ago, flaunting each other on Instagram. That relationship quickly fizzled away as Cannon welcomed his first baby with Brittany Bell who was pregnant around the time Nick and Lanisha sparked dating rumors.

Fast forward to yesterday, Nick and Lanisha are rekindling their canoodling with a date to the tattoo parlor. If you think this is escalating out of nowhere, it gets better. Lanisha actually got “King Cannon” tattooed on her body. Peep the photos of the tattoo below, captured by Hollywood Unlocked.

This isn’t the first woman to dedicate a tattoo to Nicholas Cannon. Remember “The Kelly Twins” who worked for him on “Wild N Out?” The sister both have tributes to him, one with his actual face embedded in her skin.

News of Nick and Lanisha comes days after his ex Jessica White opened up about their relationship and breakup in an interview. The model claimed she was blindsided by news of Nick having a second child, who he welcomed in December with Brittany Bell.

Cole is a model that broke her way onto the video girl scene back in 2003 when she appeared in Pharell’s music video for “Frontin.‘” Looks like she has picked up a knack for photography as well.

Are you shocked by the news of Nick and Lanisha?