Unsurprisingly, Kenan Thompson’s wife wasn’t exactly over-the-moon with the fact that he plays a widower in his new show, Kenan.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the longtime Saturday Night Live talked about his new sitcom, Kenan, revealing what his wife’s initial thoughts were about the show’s plot.

In the upcoming NBC comedy, Thompson plays a widowed father of two girls trying to balance his time at work with life as a single dad. In real life, the actor is also a father to two daughters, 6-year-old Georgia Marie and 2-year-old Gianna Michelle, who he shares with wife Christina Evangeline.

Since the family aspect of the plot almost exactly mimics his real life–except for the absence of his wife–Jimmy Fallon asked Kenan what his wife thought about the sitcom’s storyline. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to find out that she “didn’t love it.”

“She was like, ‘Oh, so I’m dead?’ But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time,” Thompson revealed. “But I was like, ‘Yeah … it’s not you, you know what I mean? It’s a show. It’s a different thing.'”

Kenan went on to explain that the show does reflect his life “a little bit” when it comes to “being a father of two girls,” but it is still “totally different” from his real life.