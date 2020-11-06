Bossip Video

As Dave Chappelle prepares for his latest Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Kenan Thompson is showing appreciation for the comedian.

Ahead of Chappelle’s appearance this weekend, Kenan sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to talk about what it’s like having one of his comedy icons around. He spoke highly of the comedian’s sixth time hosting the show before revealing that he almost cried after Chappelle gave him a compliment.

“I know the show on Saturday is gonna be powerful,” Thompson revealed. “He complimented us yesterday. He made an insane speech, you know, before the table read. Did the same thing years ago. The guy is such a prolific speaker, and he speaks from the heart, and a brilliant mind. And it’s such a pleasure to be around.”

Chappelle did just show his appreciation for the whole cast, but Kenan specifically.

“Yesterday [he] told me I was good at my job, and I almost cried, you know what I’m saying?” Thompson explained when asked about how it felt to stand next to Tracy Morgan, Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, and Chris Rock during the opening monologue of the Murphy-hosted episode last season. “The dude is…I mean, as far as the pinnacle of people I look up to in the voice of my generation, it’s that guy.”

Check out the interview down below to hear Kenan gush over Dave Chappelle ahead of tomorrow’s episode.

Dave Chappelle will be hosting a post-election edition special of the famed sketch comedy show, according to Deadline. This will mark the comedian’s first time hosting SNL since he took to the stage during the weekend that Donald Trump became president. The Foo Fighters will be on musical guest duties during the fun-filled night.

This Saturday! Dave Chappelle with music from @foofighters. pic.twitter.com/syu1rRD9KQ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2020

Back in September, Chappelle won an Emmy for his stellar Netflix special “Sticks & Stones.”

Tune in for all the fun on Saturday, November 7th at 11:30 e.t. on NBC! Will you be watching?