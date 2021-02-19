Bossip Video

Just a few days after revealing they’re expecting their second child, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer serve as working members of the royal family.

The Buckingham Palace announced this decision on Friday, releasing a statement confirming the couple’s decision.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement reads. “The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.” The message continues, “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

This news comes a little over a year after Harry and Meghan announced that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. At the time of their initial announcement, the palace agreed to review the decision with the couple after 12 months, the statement said. Now, that decision has been reviewed, and they’ve decided to step away indefinitely.

Following this announcement, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Markle added the following:

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

The couple will sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a 90-minute interview next month, which will air on CBS on Sunday, March 7.