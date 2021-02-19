Bossip Video

New podcast, who dis?

There’s a new podcast for your listening pleasure driven by three nationally-recognized female radio personalities. Eva Marcille from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Lore’l from The Morning Hustle, and Dominique da Diva from the Quicksilva Show are currently hosting “The Undressing Room” podcast and giving their spicy takes on gossip, entertainment, pop culture, celebrity gossip, fashion, and beauty. This fun and fresh podcast presented by Macy’s is powered by Urban One, the largest Black-owned and operated media company in the country, and Reach Media, its nationally syndicated radio division.

“We are excited to be launching our first national talent-driven podcast presented by Macy’s, a brand that defines American style and culture,” said Josh Rahmani, SVP National & Network Sales for Radio One and Reach Media. “The Undressing Room” will provide our listeners with a fresh entertaining podcast and deliver yet another engaging audio outlet for our advertisers to reach our coveted audience.”

These three ladies are known for engaging their respective audiences with witty banter so together their combined content should be just as ear-catching while sparking debates and discussion.

Recently the ladies of “The Undressing Room” dished on Valentine’s Day and what the love day means for all women, even those who are dating taken men in relationships and marriages. When asked for her take on “side pieces” Dominique Da Diva likened it to the highly publicized relationship between Wendy William’s ex-husband and his mistress.

Eva: “Are we okay with being side pieces?” Dominique Da Diva: “Ask Sharina Hudson, she’s with Kevin Hunter…” Lore’l: “I guess it depends on the situation…if he’s gonna buy you a bigger house, a bigger car, and you don’t care and don’t have morals…”

OOOP! Spicy indeed!

On this week’s episode, they delved into Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s relationship that’s clearly got people like Boosie bothered.

For more information and to subscribe to the weekly podcast, go to www.theundressingroompod.com.