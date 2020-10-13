Bossip Video

More photos are being released from Cynthia Bailey’s beautiful wedding ceremony and someone’s clearly catching some shade. Eva Marcille was one of Cynthia’s beautiful bridesmaids this weekend alongside Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss. Fellow #RHOA star Marlo Hampton was also on hand as a guest.

And after Cynthia wed her sweetie Mike Hill, Eva sent out a message to her good girlfriend while highlighting her look for the evening.

“What an absolute honor to stand by you, with you to support your union @cynthiabailey,” Eva captioned a photo of herself in a strapless Katie May Collection gown. “May Your marriage to @itsmikehill be blessed and may it honor what God has intended for you both! What God has put together let no man or woman put asunder🌻.”

Unfortunately, however, not everyone loved Eva’s look for the evening that included her new permanent locs, that are reminiscent of her daughter Marley Rae’s hair, styled into a mile-high updo.

“But why did you weaar your hair like that?” a fan asked the Top Model according to a screenshot obtained by The Peach Report Daily. “Because @CynthiaBailey liked it,” replied Eva. “It’s cool a lot of them are only used to one type of beauty. And that beauty is fine but I’m here for the girls to learn that their individual beauty is just enough too. There is not only one type of beauty but so many types represented by so many people. Be a sunflower.”

WELP! So much for that.

It’s also clear that like Cynthia, Eva’s husband Mike Sterling was feeling the style as well.

Eva’s hair is courtesy of Erinn Courtney and Ebony Riley of Ebony Rootz, and the model/radio host/reality star debuted the look in September.

And while people may not be feeling the locs, Eva considers them “art.”

“When your hair is ART 🎨 Human hair locs created by @e_scizorhands & @ebonyrootshair 🌻 taking appts now!!!” Eva captioned a boomerang of her LEWK.

She’s also previously rocked an updo similar to the one she donned at Cynthia’s wedding.

What did YOU think of Eva Marcille’s Cynthia Bailey approved updo??? Are people being overly dramatic about her coiffure choice?