Naomi Osaka took home her FOURTH grand slam title this weekend and in the midst of her excitement, she had a small mixup that went viral.

On Saturday the tennis star, 23, won the Australian for a second time, successfully defeating Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3.

Following her victory, Noami gave an acceptance speech and during the beginning, she accidentally called her opponent Jennifer when the fellow tennis star said she preferred “Jenny.”

“Do you like to be called Jenny or Jennifer?” asked Naomi. “Jenny,” replied Brady. “Firstly I want to congratulate Jennifer,” said Naomi.

Twitter ATE UP the moment and took it as a moment of shade or trolling from the athlete.

But everyone should know that Naomi’s way too classy for that. The tennis titan clarified on Twitter that she wasn’t being shady at all and it was an honest mistake.

“Omg no,” Osaka wrote on Twitter. “I promise you my mind thought I called her Jenny in that moment and I was so confused why the crowd was laughing. I’m so sorry.”

LOL, LOL, poor thing.

Naomi’s win came after she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 6-4, leaving Serena still one win short of tying Margaret Court’s record-holding 24 titles. Serena was clearly disappointed by the loss and cut her post-match press conference short after leaving in tears. As for Naomi, she said that playing against the tennis great for a second time was a “dream.”

Naomi also shut down a reporter who questioned if her big win against ‘Rena made Naomi the “new face of tennis.”

“A few weeks ago you said as long as she was playing Serena was the face of tennis. Do you think that this win and maybe even the win on Friday has begun to shift that at all?” a reporter asked. “No. Not at all,” said Naomi.

#Class.

Happy Black History Month to Black History maker, Naomi Osaka!