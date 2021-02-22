“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” Exclusive: Karlie Redd’s Doppleganger Daughter Jasmine Isn’t Feeling The Love [VIDEO]

Get ready to see a whole new side of Karlie Redd!

The upcoming new episode of “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” shows Karlie Redd spending some time with her adult daughter Jasmine, who has some serious matters to discuss with her mom. While spending a spa day with Karlie, Jasmine opens up about how she’s been feeling, revealing that she’s adjusting being around her mother because she’s never spent so much time with her. She tells Karlie she feels like she’s been too hard on her and wants her to show a little love. Karlie admits she had it hard as a single mom and just wanted to work hard to make sure her daughter never wanted for anything. Check out an exclusive sneak peek below:

Jasmine looks just like her mom! Both ladies are absolutely stunning, but it sounds like they have some healing to do in order to get their relationship in a better place.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The day of real talk, real fun, and relaxation takes a turn when Joc receives shocking news from back home. Yandy calls on Tamika D. Mallory, social justice leader and co-founder of social justice organization Until Freedom, and hip-hop artist and activist Mysonne, for an important conversation with the family. Karlie and Joc aim to repair strained relationships with their kids.

We love that Yandy is getting the entire cast active in social issues. We all need to be involved in building a better future for our communities.

This week’s episode of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs tonight, Monday, February 22nd at 8pm ET/PT and as a special treat, VH1 will also air a surprise sneak peek at the new episode of “Basketball Wives” which is set to air Tuesday night at 8PM EST.

Make sure to tune in to both!