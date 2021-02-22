Bossip Video

IIf you missed episode 7 of WandaVision and you’re here then clearly you aren’t worried about spoilers…

If you’re not hip to what’s happening on the new Marvel x Disney+ series WandaVision then you are truly missing out on a truly great piece of nerd art and you should rectify this immediately. WandaVision isn’t just a “comic book TV show” it is literally the biggest television program in the world with 200% of the viewership of the other big Disney+ franchise The Mandalorian according to ComicBook.

There is now an entire YouTube industry surrounding the mystery of what exactly is happening in the hexagonally-trapped town of Westview, New Jersey. With each new episode, we get a few more answers, a lot more questions, and usually some incredible meme moments that will surely bolster our online linguistics for the rest of the year.

During last week’s episode 7, we got much more than fan service and GIFs, we got a whole-ass theme song for the character “Agnes” who was revealed to be the witch “Agatha Harkness” from the comic books. Fans had been theorizing for weeks that Harkness was “Agnes'” true identity, so that didn’t come as a complete shock. However, what no one expected was that Agatha Harkness would have her own show inside of a show inside of another show. It was essentially a Marvel Matryoshka doll and it was GLORIOUS.

The “Agatha All Along” theme song was so good that a talented musician named Leland Philpot created a trap remix that SLAPS. Like…SLAPS SLAPS. Like…we-wanna-hear-this-joint-in-the-club-when-COVID-is-over slaps.

There is nothing more entertaining, engaging, and exciting than the creativity of Black people, do you hear us?