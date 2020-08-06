Marvel-ous Melanin: Candyman 2 Director Nia DaCosta Tapped To Direct Captain Marvel 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is on superhero hiatus due to the coronavirus. Black Widow was the next film slated for release and despite the viral Twitter rumor that it would be released VOD in our homes, the truth is that we don’t know when we’ll see the MCU again.

However, there is no need for despair because good news is afoot! According to a Deadline report, Captain Marvel 2 will be directed by a Black woman! Word is that Candyman 2 director Nia DaCosta will helm the reigns of Marvel’s billion-dollar machine starring Brie Larson.

Marvel has never been afraid to switch directors when they need something to pop a little harder in a sequel. See, Thor: Ragnarok and director Taika Waititi and the Russo brothers for Captain America: Winter Soldier. At this point, neither Marvel nor Disney has commented to officially confirm. Anna Bodn and Ryan Fleck ran the show for the first Captain Marvel, but Nia is a phenomenal talent and her perspective will undoubtedly bring much more out of Carol Danvers and co. We’re very excited to see what kind of revamp this film gets. If it elevates anywhere close to the other two then we are in for a REAL treat.

What do you think of this development? This will mark Marvel’s first time hiring a Black woman director.