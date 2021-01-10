Bossip Video

NBA Youngboy is a father again.

Iyanna “Ya Ya” Mayweather posted the news to her Instagram story on Saturday with a photo of her child’s foot and Queen Naija’s “Mama’s Hand” playing in the background, revealing she had given birth to their son. While her story didn’t mention the name or sex of the baby, this November Ya Ya revealed the baby’s gender at her Las Vegas baby shower. The baby is Ya Ya’s first child, and NBA Youngboy’s 7th.

We’re not going to lie… We’re having trouble keeping up the count. Can anybody confirm whether Future still has more kids than Young Boy Never Broke Again? The diaper bill is definitely adding up over there.

Houston actress Drea Symone also recently welcomed her daughter Kodi Capri with YoungBoy in late November.

Welp… At least the baby won’t lack for playmates. Ya Ya Mayweather is also still facing charges after allegedly stabbing another of NBA Youngboy’s exes Lapattra Lashai Jacobs (who also mothered one of his children) last Aril. She’s facing a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge in Houston over the incident. BOSSIP exclusively revealed that if convicted on that charge, she could be hit with a $10,000 fine, or worse, receive up to 99 years in prison. YIKES! We’re sure Ya Ya’s dad, boxing champ Floyd Mayweather is excited about this news.