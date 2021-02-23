“To Tell The Truth” Exclusive: Vivica A. Fox Has A Simple Request… “Show Me The Abs!” [VIDEO]

This ish is pure comedy!

We love a good game show and we are super excited to have an exclusive clip from the ABC game show “To Tell The Truth” hosted by Anthony Anderson. In a funny scene from this week’s episode, this clip has the guest judges guessing who is the real “Mr. December” is, and abs are revealed! This episode/clip also features guest stars Alfonso Ribeiro, Tom Lennon and Vivica A. Fox. Check it out below!

Give sis some credit for getting right to the meat of the matter! Shouldn’t be too hard figuring out who the real calendar model is after checking out those body-odys!

Anderson joined the famed comedy show back in 2016 and the series is currently in its 6th season. The show also features some funny commentary from Anthony’s mother, Mama Doris who is the game scorekeeper. The 50-year-old actor who’s known for his seminal role on ABC’s “Black-ish”, told fans that his mom is a “really important part” of the show’s cast.

“Since there is no studio audience, Mama Doris has become a really important part of the process,” he explained. “She is providing insights and comments as the celebrity panel tries to figure out what I do for a living.”

Can you believe this is the 6th season of “To Tell The Truth”? We love Anthony Anderson in this role as a game show host. Also it looks like quarantine has done wonders for his beard. He stepping into Zaddy status quite seamlessly.

Tonight’s show has a great panel too. We actually can’t believe Tom Lennon really went there with contestant number three. Tell the truth — did you laugh at the clip?

“To Tell The Truth” airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on ABC.

Will you be watching?!