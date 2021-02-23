Bossip Video

Father God…

Today marks one year that Ahmaud Arbery was stolen from his physical form by three racist white men who quite literally lynched him in broad daylight and filmed for all the world to see.

Travis and Gregory McMichael alongside their cameraman William Bryan have all been arrested and charged with Ahmaud’s murder. They were denied bond release late last year.

None of that will fix the painful gaping hole in the heart of Ahmaud’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones. The events of that day and the subsequent trauma that she has endured have relentlessly haunted her life and sadly, it is likely to remain that way forever. No parent should have to bury their child, especially not based on the manner in which Ahmaud was murdered and left to lay in the street. It’s sickening.

Ms. Cooper-Jones spoke to NBC Nightly News reporter Blayne Alexander about how she is coping with the grief while also closely monitoring the criminal proceedings against the McMichaels and William Bryan. We can only imagine it’s like living that day over and over and over and over again.

We truly hope that Ms. Cooper-Jones can find some semblance of peace once the trial is over provided that all responsible parties receive the harshest punishment available by law.

That said, if these three somehow manage to get off with a slap on the wrist, or worse, walk away scot-free there won’t be a Jesus, Avengers, Justice League, or anyone else who will be able to quell off the fires of fury that protesters, social justice advocates, and the outraged public will ignite in that small Georgia town.