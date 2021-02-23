Bossip Video

Beauty influencer and literal contoured chocolate bar Jackie Aina has more candles and more ways for us to shell out bucks on her paraben, Phthalate-free line.

As previously reported the beauty baddie already announced her Forvr Mood line that includes 4 signature candles a.k.a. “moods, vibes, and ways to treat yourself.” The candles named; Caked Up, Matcha Business, Left on Read, and Cuffing Season, quickly became a hit and beauty enthusiasts eagerly emptied their wallets to add the collection to their homes.

Now, Jackie’s back with another collection; Adore U that features new candle scents and a candle care kit. The new Forvr collection includes individual 10oz Candles, a Lavender Duo Set 10oz Candles, a Pink Duo Set 10oz Candles, a Mini Quad Set 4-in 1 Pink to Lavender Ombre 2.5 oz Candles, and a Lit Kit Candle Care Kit.

Jackie recently spoke to our sister site HelloBeautiful about the new line and said that Adore U is all inspired by celebrating feel-good moments.

“I wanted to create a collection to celebrate friendship, companionship, and love, but not specifically to just relationships,” said Aina. “So I thought of scents that make me feel good, that make people feel good in general. Scents that are inspired by spring, freshness, alcohol, strawberries, and champagne, getting lit, hanging out with the girls, hanging out with guys – all of the above.

She also added that Adore U isn’t just about the scents or the “throw” [the way the smell of a candle circulates in a room], it’s also about the aesthetic. “Adore U” candles are designed to not only fill your room with a scintillating smell, but they serve as decorations as well, says Jackie.

“I created this brand because I wanted candles that looked modern and fun and feminine, but I didn’t want to pay upwards of $90 or more for a candle,” Aina told HelloBeautiful.“I wanted a candle that actually had an amazing throw. Something that smelled great even before you lit it and I feel like I’ve really done that, not only with this collection but FORVR Mood candles in general. I love them. They look great on my tabletops as decor and on top of that they smell amazing and they last a long time.

Are YOU getting your self-care centered around some Adore U by Jackie Aina???