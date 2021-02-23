Bossip Video

Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after a single-car accident in Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods is currently hospitalized after a single-car accident around 7 this morning in Los Angeles County. The extent of his injuries or any details surrounding the crash are still vague, though his agent, Mark Steinberg, says Woods suffered “multiple” leg injuries.

“He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg told Golf Digest, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Tiger was in town for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational over the weekend. Yesterday, Tiger was seen on social media smiling with Dwayne Wade and David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club, where he was giving tips to several celebrities on their golfing game.

The image above shows just how serious the accident was and LAPD reports they had to deploy the jaws of life to pull Tiger from the vehicle. LAPD is currently investigating what caused the accident and do not believe alcohol was a factor. Woods is currently undergoing surgery as police investigate the incident.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.