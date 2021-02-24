Bossip Video

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and everyone else involved in Spider-Man 3 knows they have us in the palm of their hands as we wait for any information regarding the third installment of the film–and they’re taking advantage of that power by messing with us.

On Tuesday night, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and their Spider-Man costar Jacob Batalon took to Instagram to share some highly-anticipated information about the franchise’s next installment.

Holland posted a still from the sequel that showed him alongside Zendaya and Batalon along with the caption, “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta.”

The next slide was a title card that read, Spider-Man: Phone Home, a title that falls perfectly in line with the franchise’s “home” titles, following 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and its 2019 follow-up, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

At the same time, Zendaya and Batalon went on to post different stills from the upcoming film, also “revealing” the official title of Spider-Man 3–but their information was a little bit different. According to Zendaya, the title is Spider-Man Home Slice, while Jacob revealed the title to be Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker.

“Woah woah.. wait.. why is yours different?!?🤯” Batalon commented under Holland’s Instagram post. Zendaya joined in, writing, “What the hell.”

Tom commented under Zendaya’s photo, writing, “Right… I have had enough of this! I’m calling Jon,” referencing the franchise’s director.

It’s safe to say….none of these are the actual title.

Unsurprisingly, the people behind Spider-Man 3 have kept almost everything about the film a secret, though Holland recently described it as one of “the most ambitious standalone superhero movies ever made.”