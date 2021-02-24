“Millennials” Exclusive: These Friends Are Already Fighting Over Funds And It’s Only The First Episode [VIDEO]

We’re just a day away from the premiere episode of ALLBLK’s new series “Millennials.”

Lucky for you guys we have an exclusive clip from the first episode. The hilarious new half-hour comedy follows the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbors from across the hall, as they navigate the chaos of being young and finding success, and themselves, in Los Angeles. The series is created by Rugg Williams and Oren Williams, with Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show) serving as co-director and executive producer.

Check out the clip below:

This was cute. So proud of our girl Teresa holding it down for the A!

Here’s more about the series:

Omar (Kyle Massey, “That’s So Raven,”) is a straight-laced business student with dreams of taking over the corporate world, urging his goofball friends Jaheem (Keraun “King Keraun” Harris), a personal trainer; Travis (Philip Bolden, Are We There Yet?) an insecure YouTuber; and college dropout Todd (Aaron Grady, “Everybody Hates Chris”) to get their acts together. In each episode, the friends’ schemes and antics make it abundantly clear that none of them have it all figured out– except maybe, their hardworking neighbor Mercedes (Teresa “Topnotch” Celeste, “Tales,” “Wild N’ Out”), an aspiring actress from Atlanta who often serves as the only voice of reason for the guys. Tanjareen Thomas (“Famous in Love”), comedian Buddy Lewis (Big Stan, Black Dynamite), and Katherine Florence (social media influencer @katieflorence), also star.

The six-episode original sitcom “Millennials,” will premiere Thursday, February 25 on AMC’s ALLBLK.

Will you be watching?