Exclusive: Dr. Boogie Gives Magical Makeovers To Distressed Tresses In ALLBLK’s “My Mane Problem” Trailer [VIDEO]

Hair is a pretty big deal in the black community.



That’s why we’re so excited about a new show coming to ALLBLK this week, “My Mane Problem”. Premiering Thursday, March 4 on AMC’s streamer ALLBLK, “My Mane Problem,” features celebrity hairstylist Dr. Boogie – an industry veteran whose clients include Taraji P. Henson, Eve, and Vivica Fox – rescuing clients struggling with deeply affecting hair trauma.

Check out the supertease below:

The six half-hour episodes chronicles real people confronting their very personal journeys including chemical burns, mold, balding due to extensions and wigs, and much more. Dr. Boogie works with each individual to offer real solutions, hair care treatment and ultimately, a new lease on life through his empathetic consultations.

Dr. Boogie first gained national attention with his performance on season one of “Shear Genius.” Since then, Boogie has been the go-to-hair ‘doctah’ in Hollywood for several decades now, but Dr. Boogie is more than a trendsetting stylist to the stars. Dating back to when he was a teenager soothing his mother by combing her hair, in many ways, his true calling is helping women and men regain their confidence, and life, by transforming their relationship with their hair. John Irwin (“Deon Cole: Cole Hearted”) serves as producer of the series for Irwin Entertainment alongside Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love for ALLBLK.