Hopefully, this puts the rumors to rest…

Tiger Woods‘ harrowing car accident had people chirping about whether or not he was intoxicated at the time he flipped his car several times. While that might come off as a low blow to someone who has just suffered serious injuries that required surgery, Tiger does have a history of driving while impaired. Back in 2017, he was arrested for DUI near Jupiter, Florida and during his infamous 2009 infidelity scandal, he was charged not with DUI but reckless driving. We’re saying all that to say that people’s suspicions, however cynical, aren’t completely made out of whole cloth.

That said, according to TMZ, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says that Woods will not be facing any criminal charges stemming from this incident saying, “This is purely an accident”. He went on to say that there is no evidence that he had any intoxicants in his system when he lost control of his vehicle.

“We do not contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash,” Villanueva added … “This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime.”

It is noted that Tiger could catch a citation of some kind if it is found that he was on his cell phone prior to the accident but that isn’t a “crime” per se.

Right now the only thing that Tiger needs to worry about is healing.