Trick Daddy strikes a plea deal in his 2020 DUI arrest in Southern Florida.

Last year, Trick Daddy was arrested in Miami for driving under the influence, and not only that, the police later found cocaine in his possession, as well. The cocaine possession was brought forth by a dollar bill with a powdery residue on the end of it. The “Nann” rapper also failed to pass a field sobriety test. Bodycam footage from police showed Trick Daddy slurring his speech while obviously appearing to be under the influence. Regardless, police still hit the 46-year-old Miami native with a low-level third-degree felony.

According to reports from TMZ, Trick Daddy has struck a plea deal and can finally put the case behind him a year later.

The District Attorney’s Office tells us Trick cut a deal … pleading guilty to possession of cocaine and getting credit for time served. Trick’s attorney Harris Gilbert tells TMZ … “As part of the plea he was also able to give back to the community he loves so much with a donation to Camillus House homeless shelter.”

Hopefully, Trick won’t get in this situation again–when under the influence, just get a car service. No need to risk your life or anyone else’s.

Trick Daddy emerged into the spotlight back in 1993 when he debuted under his stage name Trick Daddy Dollars off of Uncle Luke’s 1996 self-titled album. The appearance sealed him a record deal with Slip-n-Slide Records. Trick Daddy is known for his single “Nann” alongside fellow Florida native Trina as well as his 2001 classic “I’m A Thug” which appeared on his fourth studio album Thugs Are Among Us.