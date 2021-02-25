“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Quaylon’s Mom Asks If Shavel Manipulated Him Into Engagement! [VIDEO]

Shavel and Quaylon are in love and getting married, so why isn’t everyone happy for them?

We’re just a day away from the new episode of “Life After Lockup” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Quaylon shares his and Shavel’s engagement news on a Facetime call with his mom — unfortunately her reaction isn’t exactly the nicest. She pretty much accuses Shavel of manipulation and Shavel isn’t sitting by quietly — in fact she claps back at Quaylon’s mom putting Quaylon in the awkward position of being caught between his mother and his lover. Check out the clip below:

WOO-SAH! At this point these two might as well just go to the courthouse because they don’t seem to have ANY family members who approve other than Shavel’s daughter.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Shavel demands a wedding in 30 days but Quaylon has doubts when their families object. Kristianna’s troubling suspicion about her husband and sister is sparked by her mom’s shocking claim. John battles a risky temptation when he’s burned by Lacey.

Poor Kristianna. Does anyone have any sympathy for John at this point? Lacey has been playing these games for so long.

The new episode of LIFE AFTER LOCKUP airs Friday, February 26 at 9 PM ET/PT on WeTV

Will you be watching?