Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have formed a new band, and luckily for fans, they’ve already completed an entire album.

Both parties took to social media on Friday to announce the news, saying that the project’s first single will be arriving next Friday, March 5. While this might be an unexpected collaboration, it just…makes sense.

“We locked in and made an album,” Mars tweeted. “The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5.”

“WE MADE AN ALBUM!!” wrote .Paak. “YALL GET THE FIRST SONG NEXT FRIDAY 3/5!! ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT!!!”

The new project will feature some help from legendary Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins too. Fans got a glimpse of the magic that both Bruno and Pakk could conjure up together back in 2017 when they teamed up on tour. The same year, reports surfaced that the duo was collaborating on music with Disclosure and Nile Rodgers at Abbey Road, but no word on if those sessions were connected to this new release.

While this album is a big deal for many reasons, it serves as the first time in years that folks are getting a new project from either artist. Bruno’s last album was nearly five years ago, when he releases 24K Magic in 2016. We’ve heard from Anderson more recently, with 2019’s Ventura, though this latest venture is still a source of excitement for both fan bases.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Bruno Mars signed a deal with Disney to star in and produce a movie that will feature original music from him. Details for the plot of the film have yet to be revealed, but it’s good to see he’s still making other music on the side following what’s probably a very lucrative deal.