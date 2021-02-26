Bossip Video

MONOGRAM just dropped the latest episode of their web series, HIGH TALES featuring Tinashe, who talks about her love of flowers.

JAY-Z’s cannabis company MONOGRAM is committed to providing a new experience in the flower industry. From pristine luxury prerolls with a signature process to a controlled small grow to maintain the quality, it’s the premier option for smokers with taste who demand luxury. Along with the smoking experience, MONOGRAM has also rolled out quality content for their consumers to enjoy alongside the product.

Their new web series HIGH TALES lets your favorite celebrities and smokers tell their experience with cannabis and share stories they never told before. Previously, Jadakiss and N.O.R.E joined the show, and for episode three, we get to sit down with Tinashe.

“It’s been interesting to see how weed culture has changed over the past few years,” shares Tinashe. “How we get our weed and talk about it has definitely evolved since it became legal, but at the end of the day, good weed still sets a special vibe. Whether it’s bonding with strangers at a concert or freestyling in the studio, I’ve always loved the way it brings people together.”

MONOGRAM is the future of Cannabis, infusing love for flowers and lifestyle content–which is exactly what people want from their Cannabis company. You can watch the full episode below.

In other Tinashe related news, the 28-year-old singer has lent her powerful vocals to a new rendition of Chaka Khan’s 1978 classic “I’m Every Woman.” Borrowing remnants from both Chaka’s timeless hit and Whitney Houston’s deep house version of the song in the ’90s, Tinashe shines on the cover, all for a great cause too.

The song appears on the 2nd volume of The Undefeated’s “Music For The Movement” project that celebrates Black History Month all while reflecting on the challenging months-long protest movement following the death of George Floyd and countless other victims of police brutality last year.

ESPN and Now Disney Music Group teamed up on the new initiative. During an interview with CBSN on Thursday, artist Momo Boyd, who has a track on the new project revealed that the album serves as a message for the times.

“A lot of people were really trying to search for music that could uplift them and give them that positive message,” said Boyd. “It kind of created a need for that and it became a necessity.”

Volume I featured a slue of incredible acts like rising pianist Robert Glasper, Rapsody, and Kedron Bryant to name a few. Now, on the 2nd project, we get to hear protest-inspired anthems from burgeoning rapper Tobe Nwigwe, Freddie Gibbs, and sultry R&B vocalist Brent Faiyaz.

You can listen to the full project here.