Eddie Murphy stopped by The Tonight Show this week, where he talked to host Jimmy Fallon about his legendary basketball game against the one and only Prince.
When Fallon asked the actor what memory came to mind in regards to the legendary artist, this story automatically came to Murphy’s mind. The basketball game also included Eddie’s late brother Charlie Murphy and was shown on Chappelle’s Show decades ago. Eddie went on to say that the game happened after Prince asked him and his group to play, also admitting that he wasn’t wearing the proper attire for a game.
Check out the full interview down below:
