Coming 2 America, the highly-anticipated sequel to Eddie Murphy’s classic 1988 comedy Coming to America, is making its way to Amazon Prime in December.

According to reports from Variety, the projected streaming arrival date is December 18, as Paramount Pictures is now in the process of selling the comedy to Amazon Studios. While final details on the agreement are still being nailed down, the deal could reportedly include tie-ins with both McDonald’s and Crown Royal. Per Variety, the deal between Paramount and Amazon is worth an estimated $125 million.

Director Craig Brewer–who recently worked with Murphy on Dolemite Is My Name, spoke with Entertainment Weekly back in December, explaining that he and the entire team were aware of the power that this sequel would have.

“There’s this moment that I always go back to: when we were screening Dolemite Is My Name, I worked on Empire a little bit, so I had some of the writers come and take a look at the movie,” Brewer said at the time. “They were all in the back row of the screening room, and Eddie and Arsenio walked in and sat down in the second row, just like old friends do. And I could see everybody in the back’s eyes getting big and pointing down to both of them.”

The first film was dirted by John Landis in 1988 and pictured Murphy as the charming African Prince Akeem who traveled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage. The film starred Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos co-starred.

For the film’s upcoming sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda and he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.

With a release date almost two months away, we can probably expect a trailer for the Coming 2 America sometime soon.