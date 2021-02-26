Bossip Video

Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation have been working since last week with the City of Houston to ensure there was ample distribution to make a new emergency program happen.

Travis Scott is always putting on for the city of Houston, so it’s no surprise that the rapper is helping out his community once again. The Cactus Jack Foundation and Mayor Sylvester Turner have partnered once again to bring much needed assistance to Houston’s vulnerable communities and individuals in need.

The City of Houston and the Houston Health Foundation partnered with Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation to launch an emergency food program providing 50,000 hot meals to Houstonians still recovering from freezing temperatures and days without water or electricity, which happened as a result of the 2021 Texas winter freeze.

The City of Houston and Cactus Jack Foundation are going to coordinate with local agencies and organizations–including The Black Service Chamber, The National Association of Christian Churches (NACC)–and restaurant owners to identify vulnerable Houstonians in need of assistance who meet the following qualifications: live in one of thirty (30) high-priority ZIP codes identified by the City of Houston and are senior citizens, high-risk and/or homebound adults, people with disabilities, families with children under the age of 18, low income, or unemployed.

To donate to the cause, visit Houstonhealthfoundation.org