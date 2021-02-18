Bossip Video

What a POS this guy is…

**UPDATE**

The following statement will come much to the chagrin of school teachers, internet police, and Melania Trump, but…bullying works.

According to TMZ, the backlash and bullying that Ted Cruz has been receiving since last night after he was spotted aboard a flight to Cancun for vacation has forced him to return home to do his f***ing job. As you know, Texas is in a DIRE emergency right now as a result of the freezing storm that has struck the city and taking a vacay to a warm and sunny destination is a REAL bad look.

Peep the clean up on aisle 666:

**END UPDATE**

When Donald Trump, an unrepentant liar, branded Texas Senator Ted Cruz “Lyin’ Ted”, it should have been very apparent that both men were some of the worst humans in politics. Now that Trump is out of office, Lyin’ Ted gets to hold the infamous mantle without being overshadowed by his zaddy.

Last night, Twitter was sent into an apoplectic rage as photos emerged of Cruz boarding a plane headed toward the warm sands of Cancun while the residents of his state froze their longhorn a$$es off in the middle of an unprecedented snow and ice storm.

No announcement or pictures were shared on any of Cruz’s social media pages about the unexpected trip. MSNBC anchor David Shuster tweeted shortly after midnight that he had confirmed from sources that Cruz and his family were in fact en route to sunny Cancun where temperatures are currently above 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they’ve visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn’t much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing,” he wrote.

Texas hasn’t had freezing temperatures like this in decades and according to CBS News, there are still almost 600,000 homes and businesses without power or drinkable water. At this time, there are 24 people reportedly dead due to the weather.

But why should fatally inclement weather stand in the way of a sunny getaway for the Satanic senator?

Oh, did we forget to mention that people are suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning?

Still, a little poisoning shouldn’t preclude couldn’t-care-less Cruz from kicking back and consuming copious carafes of colorful cocktails in Cancun, right?

Icicles hanging from ceiling fans like stalactites are no reason for an elected official to cancel his fun in the sun. This is America for crying out loud, the land of “pull yourself up by your below-zero bootstraps.”

F**k Ted Cruz.