“Belle Collective” Exclusive: Marie Fears Her Husband Is Cheating On Her [VIDEO]

Happy Friday! Unfortunately it’s not a happy one for everyone.

There’s a new episode of “Belle Collective” airing on OWN tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. The clip shines a light on Marie’s troubled marriage as she confesses to her business partner Essie that her husband Cedric hasn’t come home. She gets emotional as she reveals that she fears he may be cheating on her. Check out the clip below:

Wow. This is wild. What would you do if your husband didn’t come home OR answer his phone? Would you be filing divorce papers if you were Marie?

Here’s more about Friday night’s episode:

Gossip about Lateshia’s brunches has tarnished her reputation in Jackson and put her Farish Street project on hold. Tambra stages a “sistervention” to force Lateshia to accept that Marie’s behavior is ruining her brand, but it goes as left as her brunch.

YIKES… We hate to see Lateshia turning on Tambra after Tambra defended her brunches at Antoinette’s saging event.

Have you ever had to hold a sistervention for one of your friends?

The new episode of “Belle Collective” airs at 10PM EST tonight on OWN.

Will you be watching?