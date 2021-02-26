Bossip Video

Will you be watching?

We’re creeping up on the premiere of OWN’s highly anticipated legal Drama series “Delilah” that gives us a glimpse at Jill Marie Jones emerging as a potential villain in the official trailer you can view below:

The buzzy series from acclaimed “Greenleaf” creator Craig Wright, who serves as executive producer along with Charles Randolph-Wright and Oprah Winfrey, comes to OWN in March a few weeks after the long-awaited Season 5 Premiere of “Queen Sugar.”

‘Delilah’ left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her number one priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised.

In addition to raising her two kids, ‘Delilah’ also cares for her young nephew ‘Dion’; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend ‘Tamara’ in court for the first time.

‘Delilah’ has always represented the underdogs. ‘Tamara’ has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different: this time, ‘Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line, and there are lives at stake. But ‘Delilah’ does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.

Maahra Hill “How to Get Away With Murder”) stars as ‘Delilah Connolly,’ a headstrong, highly principled lawyer living in Charlotte, North Carolina. ‘Delilah’s doing her best to raise two kids alone and keep her ties to family, friends and faith strong, all the while ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most, in a time when the rich and powerful of Charlotte and beyond will do anything to stop her.

Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) appears as Tamara Roberts, Delilah’s confidante and best friend; Susan Heyward (“Orange is the New Black”), portrays Demetria Barnes, Delilah’s newly hired, fearless, and ambitious associate; and Ozioma Akagha (Marvel’s “Runaways”), plays Delilah’s unfailingly sunny secretary, Harper Omereoha.