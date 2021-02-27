Bossip Video

City Girl’s JT and Lil Uzi have fan speculating they’re getting serious with their mysterious relationship, but could they be walking down the aisle together soon? Yesterday the stars had the internet talking after fans connected a ring Uzi purchased to the ring JT wore in her IG story on her marital finger.

“Married to the game,” Uzi wrote in the caption, sharing the purple gemmed ring. The rapper copped the jewel from the same jeweler who provided the reported $24 million diamond implanted in his forehead. Moments later, JT posed with the same ring in the mirror.

After the ring went up, JT and Uzi appeared to flirt online, sharing corresponding tweets to each other. As entertaining as their tweets are, the obvious subliminals fueled rumors even more before they were deleted.

“Turnt a h*e to a house wife,” Uzi said in his post. JT responded with a mirroring tweet that read: “Turnt a trick to my husband.”

Before sparking marriage rumors, JT addressed some of the commentary from fans about her rumored boo. Apparently, some fans think they look like opposites attracting each other and have been sending her negative comments. JT shut down fan expectations of who Uzi is “supposed” to be dating, cussing out the haters.

“Y’all use to be in the comments calling him adorable y’all just don’t like me or feel he suppose to be with a weirdo or white girl but nah he with me,” she said to trolls. “A ghetto b*tch getting that rock Star check f*ck what y’all gotta say! Honestly.”

