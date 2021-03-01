Bossip Video

Sunday night’s Golden Globes featured many memorable moments, but one of the most heart-wrenching came following the late Chadwick Boseman winning a posthumous Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf, and her speech was–unsurprisingly–absolutely heart-wrenching. As she accepted the award, Ledward said that her late husband would thank God, his parents, his ancestors for their guidance, along with Wolfe and his castmates Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige, and Dusan Brown.

“He would say something beautiful; something inspiring,” Taylor said, in tears. “Something that would amplify that little voice inside all of us that tells you: you can; that tells you to keep going; that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.” “I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love,” she continued.

Since his tragic passing in August 2020, this isn’t the first time Ledward has accepted an award on her husband’s behalf. Boseman has received critical acclaim for his final role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and was given the Actor Tribute at the 30th annual Gotham Awards in January.