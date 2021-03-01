Bossip Video

Vanessa Bryant is pushing for the deputies who shared horrific images from Kobe’s crash to be identified publicly.

A little over a year has passed since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, in a horrific helicopter crash in Los Angeles. Since then, a lot of questions surrounding the crash are finally getting answers–but one question is still on everyone’s mind: Who leaked the images from the crash to the public?

The area where the crash happened proved difficult for authorities to reach so, without a doubt, an officer had to leak the images. That has been confirmed, but the exact person hasn’t been named, something Vanessa Bryant doesn’t feel is right. She personally wants the suspects to be identified expeditiously.

Now, Bryant is suing the responding police department and claims in the lawsuit that even with so many lives lost, they still recklessly took and shared the photos.

“Faced with a scene of unimaginable loss, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies at the crash site pulled out their personal cell phones and snapped photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches. The deputies took these photos for their own personal gratification,” her lawsuit reads.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claims the officers that took the photos came to the station and admitted they took the pictures but had deleted them and for some reason, he was content with that. Vanessa makes a very good point that when Kobe was accused of rape, he was named, so why wouldn’t these officers be named in this instance?

Whatever Vanessa wants to happen in this case is what deserves to happen. No one should have images of that nature online, and having to deal with this on top of an already devastating loss is unimaginable.