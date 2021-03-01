Bossip Video

Kiely could never!

Naturi Naughton keeps on winning big in Hollywood. Deadline recently announced the “Power” and “Power Book II: Ghost” star has been cast to star in the ABC music drama pilot “Queens,” opposite Grammy award-winning rapper Eve.

The show, written by Zahir McGhee is about the reunion of a group of four estranged friends who became hip-hop legends in the 90’s after they formed a group known as the Nasty Bit**es. The women, who have been out-of-touch for years, reconnect in hopes of recapturing their fame in their 40’s. Naturi will play one of the founding members, Jill aka Da Thrill, who lived a fast life that included an ugly drug habit. Jill has since evolved into a devout Catholic and wife who lives a quiet life in Montana with her husband. Jill’s reunion with her rap group will help her escape issues at home, but cause her to face some difficult memories from her past. Jill will find some help in the form of a young rapper with whom she shares nearly nothing in common, but that friendship will help her discover who she needs to be.

Most folks will recall Naturi has plenty of experience with this kind of material, between her platinum-selling career as a member of 3LW and her turn as Lil Kim in the Fox Searchlight film ‘Notorious.’ Based on the description, we imagine Eve should also be in pretty familiar territory. We’re amped to see the First Lady of Ruff Rydaz’ return to acting!

What do you guys think? We’re definitely looking forward to hearing who will play the other two group members.