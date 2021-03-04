Bossip Video

Anthony Mackie is the latest star to stop by Hot Ones for a chance to eat some of the hottest wings known to man–all while answering increasingly spicy questions.

Mackie is gearing up for one of the most highly-anticipated premieres in a while, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier. He stars in the show alongside Sebastian Stan, which is coming to Disney+ on March 19. As if the pressure for any Marvel release wasn’t already intensified, the success of WandaVision has set a whole new standard, making fans eager to see what happens once The Falcon & The Winter Soldier finally comes out.

During his time on Hot Ones, that star gets into some behind-the-scenes information with his upcoming series, along with what it’s like to star in a Marvel project after being a “secondary” character for all these years. Throughout his time with host Sean Evans, he also talks about New Orleans food, the rap bonafides of William Shakespeare, and why “Best Supporting Actor” is the most coveted Academy Award.

Check out the latest episode of Hot Ones down below to see Anthony talk about The Falcon & The Winter Soldier and every other project he has in the works right now.

Even with the success of the franchise, Mackie initially had his doubts about coming aboard for the MCU series.

“I didn’t think we could do on the television what we’d been doing on the big screen,” he explained in an interview with Variety. “I didn’t want to be the face of the first Marvel franchise to fail. Like, ‘See? We cast the Black dude, and now this s*** is awful.’

“That was a huge fear of mine, and also a huge responsibility with playing a Marvel character.”

Marvel president Kevin Feige expressed his excitement about the new series, telling Variety that Disney Plus created a new realm of possibility for long-form storytelling and a chance to take a further look at the humanity of The Falcon’s character.

“Suddenly, what had been a classic passing of the torch from one hero to another at the end of ‘Endgame’ became an opening up of our potential to tell an entire story about that. What does it really mean for somebody to step into those shoes, and not just somebody but a Black man in the present day?” Fiege shared.

We can’t wait to see it!