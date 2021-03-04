Bossip Video

During a recent conversation with fellow Bay Area legend E-40 for HipHopDX, Too Short talked about a song he planned with Drake, going on to reveal why it never ended up coming to fruition.

According to the rapper, Drake’s career trajectory ended up leading to him getting ignored.

“I was really focused on being on that Drake vibe, and I was just about to do a song with Drake,” Too Short explains in the video. “I feel like it might have happened, and then he got the 13 Billboard Awards, and nobody answered the phone anymore. I was like, ‘Fuck.’ I ain’t call too many times. I just fell back like, damn. I missed the window.”

It doesn’t seem like Short is too upset over the way things ended up, though E-40 explained that if Drake was making music during the same era. as them, getting together on a track would have been a no-brainer.

“You know what it is?” E-40 asked. “Short, let me tell you something. If Drake was out when ‘Blow the Whistle’ first came out going crazy or ‘Tell Me When to Go,’ he would have been on the records. We had a relationship with him. We was cool. We would have been like, we send this over, he would have got on it right away because he get on hot s**t.” He continued, “He get on n****’s shit that’s hot. You know what I’m saying? We catch one, I’m sure he’d get on that. Drake roll with me. I f**k with Drake.”

