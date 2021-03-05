Bossip Video

A North Texas man has been indicted for the highway murder for Dallas Rapper MO3.

Last December, rising Dallas rapper Mo3 was brutally gunned down on the highway in what appeared to be a targeted hit. According to the information released, Mo3 noticed the gunman and took off on foot on the highway, where he ended up getting shot as he was fleeing to safety.

According to reports from The Dallas Morning News, after a statewide manhunt, authorities in Texas found the suspect they believe was responsible and are now moving forward with their indictment.

A man accused of killing the Dallas rapper known as MO3 was indicted on a murder charge this week. Dallas County grand jurors indicted Kewon Dontrell White, 22, in the November shooting death of the rapper, whose legal name is Melvin A. Noble. Noble, 28, was gunned down in the middle of the day on Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff near the Dallas Zoo. The killing sparked a manhunt and prompted police to sound the alarm on the city’s spike in homicides. White was arrested nearly three weeks after the shooting. He is in federal custody on a felony charge of possessing a firearm in violation of a previous felony conviction. He is scheduled to stand trial in federal court in April and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

White is facing life without parole if convicted, which seems likely. Many rumors suggest a woman played an important part in the murder and setting up MO3. If true, there is a very elaborate story that could play out in the courtroom.