One of TLC’s popular 90 Day stars is making a jaw dropping revelation and we’ve got an exclusive clip!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 star Caesar might be making his most shocking admission yet about his “relationship” with Maria.

If you follow the 90 Day universe, then you know that Caesar is a love-struck North Carolina nail technician who doted over Maria, a Ukranian woman he’d never met or even video chatted with.

Caesar blindly lavished Maria with money and eventually Maria came clean; she finally appeared on camera and said that she was consistently talking to several other men. She also admitted that she wasn’t attracted to Caesar. She and Caes”broke up” and Caesar finally agreed to move on.

Now Caesar’s speaking out further on his five years of contact with the model that apparently left him struggling to make a living.

On 90 Day Bares All Caesar confessed to host Shaun Robinson that he shelled out $800 every two weeks consistently to Maria for five years. Mind you, his checks from doing nails only equaled to around $700.

“My entire paycheck every two weeks for 5 years,” said Caesar on 90 Day Bares All while noting that he shopped at the Dollar Store and ate noodles, spam, eggs and bacon.

Love will make you do some crazy things, especially if you’re SUPER smitten by your Ukranian “lover.” SMH

Caesar’s confession came after he noted that his ex Maria was in contact with Jesse, the ex-boyfriend of 90 Day star Darcy. According to Caesar, Jesse tried to assure him that he was just trying to “build Maria’s self esteem back up” but then a clip rolled of Jesse shadily saying Maria’s relationship with Caesar was “doomed from the beginning.”

Watch poor Caesar speak on his shocking admission on 90 Day Bares All below.

You can see more of poor, poor Caesar and more 90 Day Bares All Sundays on Discovery+.

