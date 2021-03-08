A royal MESS!

Everyone’s buzzing over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exclusive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where they spilled the tea, crumpets and royal dishware to a global audience that spiraled into a frenzy across social media.

In genuinely stunning revelations, we learned about everything from Prince Charles curving Harry’s calls to Tyler Perry providing the royal couple with a place to live/security to concerns over the baby’s skin color (which really got Twitter going).

According to Meghan, an unnamed member of the family questioned how dark their unborn baby Archie’s skin would be (NO, SERIOUSLY) while she was pregnant.

There were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born,” she revealed, in a truly shocking moment that left Oprah speechless.

“That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him,” Meghan added, declining to reveal who was involved in those conversations. “That would be very damaging to them,” she said.

The Duchess said the concerns were raised around the same time as the couple were told Archie wouldn’t have security or an official title.

But wait, there’s more: Harry also slammed the royals for failing to support them when lawmakers pointed out “colonial undertones” in the way Meghan was covered in the British press.

“For us, for this union and the specifics around her race, there was an opportunity — many opportunities — for my family to show some public support,” Harry said. The couple have themselves frequently criticized parts of the media for racist elements to their coverage.

What was the most shocking reveal from the interview?