Bossip Video

The gall, the nerve, the clearance cocktail audacity…

A bone-headed former Real Housewife of New York issued an apology after she made snide remarks about the Duchess of Sussex ahead of a primetime sitdown.

Like millions worldwide, Bethenny Frankel was obviously anticipating seeing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah but clearly not for reasons you’d think. Unfortunately, while some were open-mindedly waiting to hear Meghan’s truth about life as a Royal, some like Bethenny Frankel took it as an opportunity to bash her.

According to the Skinny Girl cocktail creator, Meghan had no business complaining because she was a “fairly unknown” actress who traded that life in for millions, tiaras, and a Prince.

Nevermind the rampant racism and constant dragging Meghan faced from the British media, let’s just completely forget that. Right, formerly fairly unknown reality star?

“Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals,” Bethenny shadily tweeted.

HMMMMM, JEALOUS MUCH?

That’s not all, however, Bethenny like many women who’ve pitifully pined after Prince Harry with far-fetched fantasies about royal life, a life they had zero chance of nabbing, sent more shade, this time with a remark about “not playing stupid and smart.”

“I [100 percent] give Harry a break. This isn’t the way to generate less press & cannot be filed under the guise of wanting privacy to prevent a repeat of previous events,” she wrote. “If you hate me for saying it here don’t listen to my podcast #justbwithbethenny it’s littered with my opinion.” “I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized,” Bethenny added. “I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart.”

That of course did NOT go well for her.

People succinctly shaded Bethenny for offering an unwarranted oblong opinion on Meghan especially over an interview that had yet to even air.

Clips also resurfaced of Bethenny making cringeworthy remarks and in one, in particular, she mocked the Black housewives of #RHOA, “blaccent” and all.

What the hell was that???

She’s since (of course) apologized and it’s weak, like her opinion.

What do YOU think about Bethenny Frankel’s Meghan Markle comments?