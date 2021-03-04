Bossip Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already making headlines for their interview with Oprah Winfrey…and the conversation hasn’t even aired yet.

In a new clip from the upcoming interview, the former Suits actress said that she doesn’t see how the royal family could expect her and her husband to stay “silent” after everything they’ve been through.

Oprah asked, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” to which Markle replied, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean I — there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

Elsewhere in the sneak peek, Winfrey tells Meghan and Prince. Harry, “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here.”

This clip was released on Wednesday, the same day the Buckingham Palace announced that it will be launching a probe into bullying allegations against Meghan.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the palace said in a statement this week. “Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.” “The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

The Duchess of Sussex has denied the allegations.

The couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is expected to cover Meghan’s journey from stepping into life as a royal to marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work and facing intense public pressure. Harry will join the pair later on in the conversation to talk about their historic move to the United States.